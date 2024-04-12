Belgian Florists Refill Station

A florist specialized in flower delivery to Belgium, this location also provides a free refill station to anyone who needs it. Martin Van Bommel, the owner, is a well-known florist with 20 years of experience in the field. His favorite flower is the camelia.
Photos
Map
No Records Found
Sorry, no records were found. Please adjust your search criteria and try again.
Our informal consortium hopes to revolutionize the way that tourists (and locals) consume water in a world where few plastic containers are actually recycled, with most ending up in mountainous landfills or piling up beside roads, choking waterways, killing our oceans, and littering cities, towns and fields with plastic waste.